Virginia Sole-Smith is the author of The Eating Instinct: Food Culture, Body Image and Guilt in America. As a journalist, she has reported from kitchen tables and grocery stores, graduated from beauty school, and gone swimming in a mermaid’s tail. Her work has appeared in the New York Times Magazine, Harper’s, Elle and many other publications. She’s also a contributing editor with Parents Magazine, a frequent contributor to NYT Parenting, and co-host of the Comfort Food Podcast. Her next book, Fat Kid Phobia, is forthcoming in 2023. Virginia lives in New York's Hudson Valley with her husband, two daughters, a cat, a dog, and way too many houseplants.