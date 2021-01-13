Virgie Tovar is an author focused on weight-based discrimination and body image. She holds a Master's degree in Sexuality Studies with a focus on the intersections of body size, race and gender. She is a contributor for Forbes where she covers the plus-size market and how to end weight discrimination at work. Tovar edited the anthology Hot & Heavy: Fierce Fat Girls on Life, Love and Fashion (Seal Press 2012) and she's the author of You Have the Right to Remain Fat (Feminist Press 2018) and The Self-Love Revolution: Radical Body Positivity for Girls of Color (New Harbinger Publications 2020). Her podcast, Rebel Eaters Club, is NY-based Transmitter Media's first original production. Tovar has been named one of the 50 most influential feminists by Bitch Magazine and has received Yale's Poynter Fellowship in Journalism. Virgie has been featured by the New York Times, Tech Insider, BBC, MTV, Al Jazeera and NPR. She lives in San Francisco.