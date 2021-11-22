Vetta Sanders Thompson is the E. Desmond Lee Professor of Racial and Ethnic Studies at the Brown School, Washington University in St. Louis. Dr. Sanders Thompson is the Brown School Associate Dean for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Co-Director of the Center for Community Health Partnership and Research at the Institute for Public Health at Washington University. She is also licensed psychologist and health service provider. Over the years she has been honored by the St. Louis community, as well as her professional colleagues. Among other honors, Dr. Sanders Thompson was elected an honorary faculty member of Delta Omega, received the 2019 Washington University Faculty Achievement Award, the 2018 Terry Leet Researcher of the Year Award from Generate Health, the 2017 Missouri Psychological Association Dr. Richard R. Wilkerson Lifetime Achievement Award, and Mental Health America of Eastern Region of Missouri's Silver Key Award. Dr. Thompson's funded research has addressed promotion of cancer screening among African Americans, cultural competence in health and mental health research, as well as community engagement. She is a mother, avid reader, and enjoys outdoor walks.