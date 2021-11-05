Tiffany Chaney is a writer fascinated by the intersection of mind, body, and soul when it comes to wellness, as well as the philosophy of self and being. She holds a BA in creative writing from Salem College and completed an apprenticeship in western herbalism and Traditional Chinese Medicine at the Tree of Life Wellness Center and Piedmont Herb School in Winston-Salem, NC. Her passion for herbal remedies comes from her great-grandmother Bessie who harvested wild cherry bark to make tea for lung-rattling coughs. For the past 10 years, she has worked with businesses and digital agencies to produce content covering health, technology, and lifestyle topics. She has also written on herbalism, primary care, dermatology, and massage therapy. She is a published speculative fiction author and poet who loves to sketch plants and dance.