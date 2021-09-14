Tess Garcia is an Ecommerce Writer at Meredith Corporation, where she talks products for sites like Health, InStyle, Shape, People, and People En Español. Her areas of expertise include curly hair care, size-inclusive fashion, and uplifting the voices of the Latinx community. You've also seen her political reporting in Bustle, Refinery29, and Teen Vogue, where she's spoken with experts on such topics as prison abolition, police funding, and election polling. Beyond her career as a journalist, you'll find her tweeting up a storm, embarking on DIY projects, teaching yoga (she's a certified instructor!), and leaning into her Gen Z roots with hours spent on TikTok.