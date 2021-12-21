Tammy Worth

Rheumatoid arthritis is a serious autoimmune disease that attacks the joints and other body parts. Here are some tricky rheumatoid arthritis symptoms—and hints that they're due to RA and not some other condition.
More than 116 million Americans deal with chronic pain each year. And that pain doesn't go away when people have to go to work. Here are some ways to get your employer to be more accommodating, as well as to make adjustments to ease pain on the job.
Once hailed as lifesaving wonders of modern technology, vaccines are now more likely to be a source of suspicion and angry playground debate. But to sort out fact from fiction, Health.com took a look at the scientific research to date on vaccines.
Studies have shown that people with rheumatoid arthritis are more likely to change jobs, reduce their hours, be fired, and retire than people without it. Here's a list of some of the best and worst jobs for people with RA.
Everyone knows high cholesterol can clog the heart's blood vessels, but the damage doesn't stop there. Cholesterol can also affect the legs, leading to a condition called peripheral arterial disease, or PAD.
It's seems like the opposite of a healthy diet. Who tries to eat less fiber? People with Crohn's disease, that's who. Here are 9 tips for eating a low-fiber diet, along with some recipes that fit the bill.
If you have rheumatoid arthritis (RA), you may be at increased risk for certain cancers because of RA medications—or RA-related inflammation itself. The best thing you can do is to be aware, but don't worry excessively.
Depression affects nearly 16 million Americans annually, and a large portion of those people take antidepressant drugs. If you don't respond to antidepressants (or even if you do), you may want to explore nondrug remedies to lift your depression.
Some jobs are more depression-prone than others due to stress, unpredictable or long hours, or little control. Here are the 10 fields in which workers are most likely to report having an episode of major depression.