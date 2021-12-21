Tammy Worth
Heartburn or Heart Attack: How to Tell the Difference, According to Experts
Video
Symptoms of the two can feel quite similar.
Sinus Infection vs. Cold: Here's How to Tell the Difference Between Illnesses
Video
Nope, they're not the same thing.
10 Ways Rheumatoid Arthritis Affects the Body
Gallery
Although often mistaken for osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease that affects approximately 1.3 million Americans.
8 Signs and Symptoms of Rheumatoid Arthritis
Gallery
Rheumatoid arthritis is a serious autoimmune disease that attacks the joints and other body parts. Here are some tricky rheumatoid arthritis symptoms—and hints that they're due to RA and not some other condition.
9 Appendicitis Symptoms You Should Know, According to Doctors
Gallery
Appendicitis occurs when bacteria grow in the appendix, a worm-shaped pouch attached to the large intestine. Appendicitis symptoms include belly-button pain, fever, and nausea.
13 Ways to Cope With Pain at Work
Gallery
More than 116 million Americans deal with chronic pain each year. And that pain doesn't go away when people have to go to work. Here are some ways to get your employer to be more accommodating, as well as to make adjustments to ease pain on the job.
13 Bipolar Disorder Symptoms You Need to Know, According to Psychologists
Gallery
How to know if your mood problems are something serious.
The 14 Different Kinds Of Headaches You Can Get—And How To Treat Each One
Video
Relief is on its way.
12 Myths and Facts About Vaccines
Gallery
Once hailed as lifesaving wonders of modern technology, vaccines are now more likely to be a source of suspicion and angry playground debate. But to sort out fact from fiction, Health.com took a look at the scientific research to date on vaccines.
One Woman's Story: "MS Isn't Going to Define Me"
Article
Seven years ago, Amy Rowell received some terrifying news. But this gutsy young woman wasn't about to let the disease control her life. And, she says, neither should you.
Best and Worst Jobs for People in Pain
Gallery
Studies have shown that people with rheumatoid arthritis are more likely to change jobs, reduce their hours, be fired, and retire than people without it. Here's a list of some of the best and worst jobs for people with RA.
10 Helpful Books About Bipolar Disorder
Gallery
Reading about bipolar disorder can help. Here are 10 books for anyone interested in the topic.
How to Exercise Safely in the Heat
Article
10 Tips for Dating With Depression
Gallery
Dating can be a challenge when you suffer from depression. That said, meeting a new person can also be a source of joy. These 10 simple tips can help make dating a bit easier.
11 Signs Cholesterol Is Harming Your Legs
Gallery
Everyone knows high cholesterol can clog the heart's blood vessels, but the damage doesn't stop there. Cholesterol can also affect the legs, leading to a condition called peripheral arterial disease, or PAD.
How to Eat a Low-Fiber Diet
Gallery
It's seems like the opposite of a healthy diet. Who tries to eat less fiber? People with Crohn's disease, that's who. Here are 9 tips for eating a low-fiber diet, along with some recipes that fit the bill.
8 Types of Cancer Linked to Rheumatoid Arthritis
Gallery
If you have rheumatoid arthritis (RA), you may be at increased risk for certain cancers because of RA medications—or RA-related inflammation itself. The best thing you can do is to be aware, but don't worry excessively.
12 Nondrug Remedies for Depression
Gallery
Depression affects nearly 16 million Americans annually, and a large portion of those people take antidepressant drugs. If you don't respond to antidepressants (or even if you do), you may want to explore nondrug remedies to lift your depression.
10 Careers With High Rates of Depression
Gallery
Some jobs are more depression-prone than others due to stress, unpredictable or long hours, or little control. Here are the 10 fields in which workers are most likely to report having an episode of major depression.
