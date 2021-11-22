Tamar Samuels
Tamar Samuels is a registered dietitian nutritionist and the co-founder of the evidenced-based telenutrition platform Culina Health. With over 7 years of experience in private practice, Tamar's unique approach to nutrition care integrates functional medicine, positive psychology, and behavioral change techniques pulled from her training in clinical nutrition and coaching science. Tamar has her Masters in Clinical Nutrition from New York University and completed her clinical training at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. She has been featured as a nutrition expert in Huffington Post, Tamron Hall, Business Insider and Well + Good among others.