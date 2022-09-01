Tamar is a Registered Dietitian and marathon runner who has served in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) for two years as a combat fitness instructor. Tamar completed her Bachelor of Science in Human Development and Psychological Services from Northwestern University. She received a Master's in Nutrition and Exercise Physiology from Teachers College Columbia University. She also completed her dietetic internship through Teachers College, where she gained experience in a variety of dietetic settings and specialties including long term care, GI nutrition, sports nutrition, postpartum nutrition, and nutrition in the media. Tamar has run three marathons and is constantly applying sports nutrition principles to her training because developing the right nutrition program for your sports activity level is as important as your athletic training. She recently started Tamar Kane Nutrition to help runners properly fuel their training while they wade through the nutrition information overload and confusion.