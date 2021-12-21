Susan Brickell

Susan Brickell is a senior e-commerce editor at Meredith, covering all things product in the form of reviews, roundups, and gift guides. She's been a market editor and writer for nearly a decade with her finger on the pulse of the latest activewear, outdoor gear, skincare, home decor, and more. When she's not putting a pair of leggings or new eye cream to the test, you can find her hiking U.S. national parks, planning her next surf trip, or curled up with her dog, Ollie.
The 14 Best Electric Toothbrushes, According to Dentists
Dentists swear by these power toothbrushes to keep pearly whites fresh and plaque-free.
The 12 Best Weighted Blankets for Anxiety—and Why You Might Want to Buy One
From cooling weighted picks to options for kids, shop the best weighted blankets on Amazon, according to customers who love them.
The 11 Best Anti-Aging Night Creams, According to Dermatologists
Ready to turn back time? Here are experts' favorite products for reducing worry lines, fighting wrinkles, and evening skin tone.
The 15 Best Shoes for Anyone Who Is on Their Feet All Day
Teachers, we're talking to you.
Shoppers Say This $10 L'Oreal Collagen Cream 'Acts As a Filler' to Smooth and Plump Skin
Amazon reviewers are passing on Botox and sticking to this dermatologist-approved moisturizer instead.
I Thought My Friend Got Lash Extensions During the Pandemic, But It Was Really Just This $8 Mascara
I've now been using it for a year, and can honestly say I might never reach for another mascara again.
The Best Pairs of Yoga Socks for a Slip-Free Practice
We rounded up top-rated options from Amazon, Lululemon, Athleta, and more.
The 10 Best Mascaras for Sensitive Eyes, According to Customer Reviews
These formulas won't leave you with red, itchy, puffy eyes.
The 8 Best Pillowcases and Protectors for People With Allergies
The best pillow protectors and pillowcases for people with allergies, so you can start waking up refreshed instead of groggy and clogged.
The Best-Selling Hair Dryer Brush with 35,000 Perfect Amazon Reviews Will Change Your Hair Game
But you only have a few hours left to buy it at 25% off before Prime Day ends.
The 7 Best Cooling Weighted Blankets on Sale for Amazon Prime Day
Hot sleepers love how these calming weighted blankets feel like the cool side of the pillow.
13 Black-Owned Businesses to Support for Juneteenth and Every Day
These wellness brands, all founded by Black women, need to be on your radar.
Rebel Wilson Just Wore the Cutest One-Piece Swimsuit—and You Can Score a Dupe from $17
Wilson's now-viral one-piece may be practically sold out, but you can still steal her flawless style with these lookalikes.
The Apple Watch Has a New Feature That Will Inspire You to Walk More—These Are My Feelings After Trying It
I just took a neighborhood stroll with Dolly Parton. NBD.
The Best Kids' Face Masks to Help Stop the Spread of COVID-19
Cute and comfortable KN95, N95, and disposable masks that your little ones will actually want to wear.
The 6 Best Exercise Trampolines, According to Customer Reviews
It's time to step up your indoor cardio game.
I Tried Apple's New Fitness+ Streaming Workout Service—Here's What You Need to Know About It
I spent an entire weekend immersed in HIIT classes, yoga flows, cycling sessions, and dance parties, and don't regret a single minute.
Therabreath Mouthwash Is Loved by Over 14,000 People for Tackling Everything from Bad Breath to Tonsil Stones
Not to mention, it's approved by dentists.
This Oprah-Approved Shoe Brand Has Some Insanely Good Deals for Cyber Monday
And you don't have to wait until tomorrow to shop the sale.
It's Small Business Saturday—Here, 22 Shops to Support Right Now
A guide to the most unique fashion, skincare, and home goods to gift your loved ones and yourself.
Jennifer Lopez Relied On This $30 Mascara for Her Mega-Full Lashes at the People's Choice Awards
The cult-favorite pick has even earned over 15,000 "loves" from Sephora customers.
This Pore Vacuum Sucks Away Blackheads to Give You Flawless Skin—and It's Only $24 Until Midnight Tonight
You can thank Amazon Prime Day 2020 for curing your blackheads.
These Face Brackets for Masks Will Make Breathing So Much Easier
They're the upgrade you need if you're feeling smothered by your face covering.
More Than 14,000 People Are Hooked On This Anti-Thinning Shampoo That Stops Shedding and Triggers Hair Growth
It's been called "a miracle," that "works wonders," and one reviewer even said it saved their hair.
Katy Perry Wears a Nursing Bra During the VMAs—and It's the Most Relatable Thing We've Seen in A While
The star just welcomed a baby girl, and gave fans a glimpse into life as a new mom in a hilarious bathroom selfie.
