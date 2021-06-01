Sunny Sea Gold

As noise-induced hearing loss approaches epidemic proportions, it’s worth finding some quiet in your everyday life. Learn how to protect your ears from all the clamor, starting now.
Experts are still discovering exactly how our brains make, sort, and store memories. Here’s what we know so far—and a few tips to keep your mind sharp.
Millions of women who look perfectly healthy on the outside are grappling with chronic conditions that make “normal” life anything but. This is what it’s really like to have an invisible illness.
Fans of anti-inflammatory diets say they can transform you inside and out. Is this another Hollywood “health” fad like the Master Cleanse and “vampire facials”...or do we all really need to go AI?
Because 2020 is the year you make body peace.
This substance can be harmful—or helpful—to your arteries. The trick is to boost the good kind and slash the bad.