Sunny Sea Gold

Sunny is an award-winning journalist, book author, and National Magazine Award finalist who has had the pleasure of writing and editing for some of the country's largest and most well-known magazines, health publications, and brands. She lives in Portland, OR with her family and a three-legged cat.
6 Way to Prevent Noise-Induced Hearing Loss, According to Experts
As noise-induced hearing loss approaches epidemic proportions, it’s worth finding some quiet in your everyday life. Learn how to protect your ears from all the clamor, starting now.
Here's How the Brain Makes Memories—and What You Can Do to Keep Your Mind Sharp
Experts are still discovering exactly how our brains make, sort, and store memories. Here’s what we know so far—and a few tips to keep your mind sharp.
Millions of Women are Living With 'Invisible Illnesses': Here's What That Means
Millions of women who look perfectly healthy on the outside are grappling with chronic conditions that make “normal” life anything but. This is what it’s really like to have an invisible illness.
Is an Anti-Inflammatory Diet the Best for You?
Fans of anti-inflammatory diets say they can transform you inside and out. Is this another Hollywood “health” fad like the Master Cleanse and “vampire facials”...or do we all really need to go AI?
11 New Year's Resolutions for Body Acceptance
Because 2020 is the year you make body peace.
What Are The Types of Cholesterol, and What Do They Mean for Your Health?
This substance can be harmful—or helpful—to your arteries. The trick is to boost the good kind and slash the bad.
The Common Type of Relationship You Might Not Realize is Abusive
Coercive behavior in a relationship may start small, and then gradually become all-encompassing. This is what experts want you to know.
4 Women Share How Being in a Relationship Changed the Way They Eat
I Spent a Week at a Retreat for Women Who Struggle With Weight and Food—Here’s What the Experience Taught Me
Five simple lessons that helped one woman find body peace.
7 Things to Do on Sunday to Make the Rest of the Week a Lot Easier
You're welcome!
The Scary Heart Health Danger Hiding in Plain Sight
Could you be one of the millions of American women who have prediabetes—but have no idea?
How to Survive Weekends When You're Doing Dry January
Take that, bottomless Sunday brunch.
Here's Why I Don't Want to See Your Before-and-After Photos in My Social Media Feed
You might think they're motivational and cheer them on—but these images trigger a very different response in one woman, as she explains here.
Which DIY Health Tests Are Worth It?
These days, you can check everything from your cholesterol levels to whether you have a UTI right at home. But just how reliable are the results? Read on to see which tests to pick—and which to skip.
Why Thousands of Women Are Having Their Breast Implants Removed
We must. We must. We must decrease our bust. A growing number of women are removing the breast implants they once loved. Why the rush to downsize now? Health reports on the mix of medical anxiety and body positivity driving this right-sizing trend.
Are You Getting a Good Skin Cancer Check?
Spotting a cancerous mole in its early stages could save your life—but not all skin specialists are doing a thorough job, as Health's investigation reveals. Know the signs of a top-notch exam and the six essential ways to stay safe.
Are You Getting A Great Gyno Exam?
You know your doctor is covering the basics, but with confusing new guidelines for cancer screenings, you need an MD who goes above and beyond. Read this to make sure you're seeing a standout.
Want Great Skin? Relax!
How to put your best face forward when the pressures of life take their toll
20 Quick and Easy Ways to Get Healthier Fast
These little everyday moves will keep you feeling great.
5 Healthy Happy-Hour Snacks
These foods are light on carbs and saturated fat, but rich in nutrients.
How to Drink Without Gaining Weight
Alcohol doesn't have to damage your waistline. Read this before your next night out to beat those cocktail calories.
5 New Breakfast Superfoods
These easy-to-use toppings and mix-ins enhance the most important meal of the day.
4 Healthy Foods to Help a Hangover
All the comfort food you need after a late night, without all the fat and calories.
