Sukhman Rekhi

Experience

Sukhman is the Editor at Health. She is originally from Sacramento, California where she first began her media career as a student journalist for an independent local news organization called The Natomas Buzz. While receiving her education in public health and psychology, Sukhman became passionate about addressing health disparities, reducing the stigma of various health conditions, and improving access to health services in underserved communities.

Soon thereafter, she led and published her own research study about the co-intersecting pandemics of COVID-19 and racial injustice in America. She previously wrote for public health blogs and magazines, worked as a peer mental health coach in counseling spaces, and taught a college-level psychology of women course as an adjunct professor. Sukhman remains dedicated to producing educational and empathetic health content that is inclusive for all readers.