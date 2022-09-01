Sukhman Rekhi Title: Editor Education: University of California, Irvine Editor at Health Collaborates with the Health Editorial Team and freelance writers to produce informative and empathetic health content Writes and edits health articles about conditions, nutrition, and wellness Experience Sukhman is the Editor at Health. She is originally from Sacramento, California where she first began her media career as a student journalist for an independent local news organization called The Natomas Buzz. While receiving her education in public health and psychology, Sukhman became passionate about addressing health disparities, reducing the stigma of various health conditions, and improving access to health services in underserved communities.Soon thereafter, she led and published her own research study about the co-intersecting pandemics of COVID-19 and racial injustice in America. She previously wrote for public health blogs and magazines, worked as a peer mental health coach in counseling spaces, and taught a college-level psychology of women course as an adjunct professor. Sukhman remains dedicated to producing educational and empathetic health content that is inclusive for all readers. Education Sukhman attended University of California, Irvine where she received her bachelor's degrees in public health policy and psychology. She later earned her master's degree in psychological research from California State University, Long Beach. About Health Health.com, a Dotdash Meredith Brand, is an award-winning online resource for empathetic, trustworthy, and actionable health and wellness information so you can make the best choice for your health. We reach more than 9 million readers a month. We ensure the accuracy of our content by relying on seasoned health journalists, credentialed medical professionals and thorough fact checkers. Learn more about us and our editorial process.