Stephanie Wallman, DO
Dr. Stephanie Wallman is a board-certified Family Medicine Physician specializing in functional medicine at Parsley Health. She graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed her residency training as Chief Resident at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in Queens, NY. In college, she double-majored in biology and psychology while minoring in evolutionary studies. She received her functional medicine training through the Institute of Functional Medicine.