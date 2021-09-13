Stephanie Perry is a Branded Content editor with five-plus years of experience writing about wellness, beauty, lifestyle, and fashion topics. Along with Health, she's been featured in Shape, InStyle, People, Real Simple, Better Homes & Garden, WhoWhatWear, Byrdie, MyDomain, and more. She loves to write first-person reviews on products that have made her own life less stressful, but she also enjoys covering the latest health trends, the coolest under-$100 beauty picks, and everything and anything to do with boutique fitness classes. She's a certified hot yoga instructor and a Pilates devotee. She currently lives in Austin, Texas with her fiancé and rescue dog, and would appreciate any recommendations for beating the heat.