Stephanie Perry

Stephanie Perry is a Branded Content editor with five-plus years of experience writing about wellness, beauty, lifestyle, and fashion topics. Along with Health, she's been featured in Shape, InStyle, People, Real Simple, Better Homes & Garden, WhoWhatWear, Byrdie, MyDomain, and more. She loves to write first-person reviews on products that have made her own life less stressful, but she also enjoys covering the latest health trends, the coolest under-$100 beauty picks, and everything and anything to do with boutique fitness classes. She's a certified hot yoga instructor and a Pilates devotee. She currently lives in Austin, Texas with her fiancé and rescue dog, and would appreciate any recommendations for beating the heat.
The DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress Minimized My Back Pain in a Week
Article
If you suffer from scoliosis, like me, it's worth every penny.
Advertisement
Shoppers Who Suffer From Plantar Fasciitis Say These $27 Acupressure Shoes Eliminate Pain in Minutes
Article
These slides did more for my plantar fasciitis in six days than army doctors did for it in 20 years.
J.Lo Shows Off Her Insane Abs—But Her Sports Bra is Actually Stealing the Show
Video
Happy shopping.
This Is the Best-Selling Cream Nurses Swear By for Their Overly Washed Hands
Video
The highly-rated find is purchased every two seconds.
This Invigorating Coffee Scrub Is My Affordable Go-To for Smooth, Clear Skin
Video
Here's how I bring the spa into my home.
10 Work From Home Essentials You Didn't Know You Needed
Video
Trust me, I do this full time.
I Used This Meditation App for One Week and Was Shocked at the Results
Video
Mindfulness made easy.
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com