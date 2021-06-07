Stephanie Booth

How 5 Women Suffering Dangerous Health Symptoms Finally Got Their Doctors to Take Them Seriously
Article
"Get over it," "give it time," "women start to get this way at a certain age" are some of the responses these women heard from doctors when they sought medical help. It's a troubling dismissal that many women, especially from marginalized communities, can relate to.
Advertisement
I-Had-a-Stroke-at-31-and-I-Didnt-Notice-the-Signs-But-My-Boyfriend-Did-AdobeStock_246796326-238942432
Meghan McKee knew she had a hole in her heart that could lead to a brain attack. Teaching her boyfriend, now husband, to recognize the signs of stroke proved to be a lifesaving move.
Add these items to your online shopping cart, and you could be putting yourself at risk.
The symptoms of anxiety can be hard to detect. Here are the ones you need to pay attention to, and how to know if you may have an anxiety disorder.
There are more than 30 forms of ovarian cancer, all of which fall under one of these main types.
How to handle a physician who doubts or dismisses your symptoms.