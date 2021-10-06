Sarah N. Lynch
Sarah N. Lynch is a reporter for Reuters where she writes about the US Justice Department. She previously covered Wall Street regulation for the Wall Street Journal's newswire service. She is a graduate of Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism where she specialized in investigative reporting, and she received her bachelor's degree from Barnard College with a double major in English and Spanish. She lives with her husband, Thomas Palafox, and their dog, Chewbacca, in Washington, DC.