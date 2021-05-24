Sarah Fielding
Sarah Fielding
Sarah Fielding is a freelance writer covering a range of topics with a focus on mental health and social issues. She is published in The New York Times, The Guardian, Business Insider, Fortune, Bustle, and more. Sarah’s work includes reporting on COVID-19, domestic violence, intrusive thoughts, health conditions, the pay gap, new studies, and sex and relationships, among other topics. As a writer, she works to break down stigmas and create greater understanding and accessibility in the health space. Sarah is also the co-founder of Empire Coven, a space for highlighting trailblazing women across New York.