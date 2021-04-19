LIVE

Sarah Bradley

Sarah Bradley is a freelancer writer from Connecticut, where she lives with her husband and three sons. Her reported features and personal essays on parenting and women’s health have appeared at On Parenting from The Washington Post, Real Simple, Women’s Health, Parents, and O the Oprah Magazine, among others. She is a regular parenting content contributor at Verywell Family and Healthline Parenthood. In her so-called “free time,” Sarah is an amateur baker, homeschooler, and aspiring novelist.
'I Tried CGRP Inhibitors for My Chronic Migraines After Other Treatments Failed—Here's What Happened'
Video
"After years of dealing with debilitating migraines, I tried something very new."
Advertisement
What Is a Cytokine Storm? Doctors Explain How Some COVID-19 Patients' Immune Systems Turn Deadly
Video
The immune system is there to help us fight infection, but sometimes it wreaks more havoc than the disease itself.
How Effective is the Flu Shot? Here's What Doctors Want You to Know About This Year's Vaccine
Video
Yes, you still need to get it.
Immunosuppressants and Coronavirus: What to Know, and When You Should Talk to Your Doctor
Video
They may make you more susceptible, but that doesn't necessarily mean you should stop taking them.
Elf on the Shelf? Not in My House!
Article
One Mom explains why you won’t find Santa’s little helper spying on her kids.
What Does Lice Look Like? These 3 Photos Show Head, Pubic, and Body Lice
Video
Nope, it's not just for kids.
The 7 Best Ways to Relieve Sinus Pressure, According to Doctors
Video
FYI: Staying hydrated is key.
5 Flu Symptoms to Watch Out for—And How to Make Them Go Away ASAP
Video
It's so much more than just a runny nose. 
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com