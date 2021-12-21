Samantha Lauriello

smelly-pee smell pee urine woman health food diet minerals vagina bacteria bathroom toilet 964171936
Asparagus isn't the only thing that can change the smell of your pee.
Advertisement
I Tried Source Naturals' Wellness Formula Supplement to See What the Buzz Was About—and Immediately Regretted It
Article
So I decided to ask nutrition experts what they think of the supplement.
Here's what you need to know before opting for an epidural during delivery.
Here's why you should never, ever skip washing your hands after you go.
These celebs aren't afraid to #FreeTheNipple.
Here's what an expert has to say.
Miracle Baby Born With Brain Outside of Skull Believed to Be First to Survive Rare Condition
Article
Doctors told the mother she should get an abortion because her baby wouldn't survive. Now, her son is seven months old.
Advertisement
She said she went "into contortions to try to fit the mold of the woman he wanted his wife to be."
This pup saved her owner's life with her sense of smell.