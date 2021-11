Samantha Jones is a performance content writer for Meredith brands, covering topics including food, fitness, and lifestyle content. She holds a B.A. in journalism from Drake University in Des Moines, where she also studied graphic design and ran track and cross-country. Prior to working as a performance content writer, Sam started her career as an intern at Food Network Magazine, followed by an apprenticeship (and fulfilled lifelong dream) at Better Homes & Gardens. When she's not writing about the latest food and fitness trends, you'll find Sam on a run in Central Park, frequenting coffee shops with her friends, or crying over pictures of dogs.