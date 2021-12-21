Sam Silverman
6 Celebs Who Have Done the Keto Diet and Seen Incredible Results
Video
These A-listers swear by the high-fat, low-carb eating plan.
Advertisement
What Does Demisexual Mean?
Article
Could this sexual orientation apply to you? Here's how to know.
8 Mediterranean Diet Snacks to Keep You Satisfied All Day
Video
Hello, Mediterranean nachos!
This New Ice Cream Brand Claims to Help You Sleep—but Does It Really Work?
Video
It's called Nightfood, and we have questions.
The 12 Best Bike Trails of 2019 for Summer Activities
Article
This summer, explore new terrain by going on one of these breathtaking scenic rides.
8 Hair Color Trends That Will Be Huge for Summer 2019
Video
These hues will be turning heads all season long.
Is Pickle Juice Good for You?
Video
The idea of a sugar-free sports drink sounds great—but first, let's look at the science.
Advertisement
This Mother Has a Powerful Message for Anti-Vaxxers After Her Daughter Spent Her First Birthday With Measles
Video
No one should ever have to spend their birthday like this.
9 Weird Facts About Your Uterus Every Woman Needs to Know
Video
The powers of this reproductive organ go beyond pregnancy.
Is Pickle Juice Good for You?
Video
The idea of a sugar-free sports drink sounds great—but first, let's look at the science.
This Mother Has a Powerful Message for Anti-Vaxxers After Her Daughter Spent Her First Birthday With Measles
Video
No one should ever have to spend their birthday like this.
9 Weird Facts About Your Uterus Every Woman Needs to Know
Video
The powers of this reproductive organ go beyond pregnancy.
Woman Ends Up With 4 Eyebrows After Microblading Incident
Video
Her boyfriend broke up with her after the procedure went horribly wrong.
I Tried the Maelys Booty Mask That Khloe Kardashian Swears By for a Toned Butt
Video
My peach has never been so ripe.
Advertisement
Mom Responds to Troll Who Called Her Postpartum Body Lazy and Ugly in Empowering Post
Video
"We rise by lifting others."
Woman With Two Uteruses Gives Birth Twice in One Month. How Is That Possible?
Video
One month, two uteruses, and three babies.
What Exactly Is Metabolism—and Can You Speed Yours Up?
Video
Confused about how your metabolism works? We've got answers for you.
Jessamyn Stanley Poses in Lingerie to Share an Insanely Candid Close-Up of Her Stretch Marks
Video
She isn't afraid to show off her body au naturel.
8 Balayage Hair Color Ideas That Are Perfect for Spring
Video
Bring your beach glow home with these amazing hair colors.
These Stunning Tattoos Are Helping Sexual Assault Survivors Deal With Their Trauma
Video
You have to see these breathtaking tattoos.
Why This Dad Called Himself an 'Idiot' in His Own Obituary
Article
He said he made this stupid decision every day of his life.
Advertisement
Mom of 3 Bares All on Instagram by Sharing Unedited Photo of Postpartum Stomach Wrinkles
Video
One mom is encouraging us to love what we create, even ourselves.
© Copyright Health.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com