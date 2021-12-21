Rosie McCall
The 14 Best Vitamin C Serums for Younger, Brighter Skin
Video
Want your smoothest skin ever? Try any of these 14.
What Is a Nervous Breakdown? 7 Symptoms to Know, According to a Psychologist
Video
It's not exactly a clinical term—but that doesn't mean it isn't a serious issue.
10 Things to Know Before Your First Bikini Wax
Article
The bikini-waxing beginner's guide to finding the right salon, how much pain to expect, and more.
Yes, It's Possible to Have Too Much Caffeine (and These Are the Caffeine Overdose Symptoms to Look For)
Article
An expert describes the signs you're consuming more of the drug than your body can handle.
9 Ways to Spot a Sociopath
Article
Ever suspected someone you know might be sociopathic? These are the characteristics to watch for.
How to Ward Off a Cold, According to 6 Health Editors
Video
Arm yourself with these tried-and-true tips for stopping a cold in its tracks.
Running Success Can Be Contagious, Says New Study
Article
Researchers found that runners connected through a social network ran farther and faster on the same days their friends did.
20 Tweets That Capture What Anxiety Feels Like
Video
And prove that you are not alone.
This Beauty Blogger Uses Dental Floss to Get a Perfect Cat-Eye Every Time
Article
The secret to the tricky look has been in your medicine cabinet the whole time.
7 Stunning Photos That Prove Strong Is the New Pretty
Article
These images will make you want to reconnect with your badass inner kid.
9 Times Celebs Got Real About Being in Therapy
Article
These stars opened up about their own experiences to show there's no shame in seeking help.
This Is What's Wrong With Before-and-After Pics, According to Iskra Lawrence
Article
The advocate for eating disorder awareness explains why she's joining the #BoycottTheBefore movement.
How to Cope With the Death of a Pet
Article
Experts share their advice on the painful process of grieving a beloved dog or cat.
The Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Symptoms to Know if You're Always Exhausted
Gallery
Yes, chronic fatigue is a real, physical, and severe disorder. But the vast majority cases are undiagnosed. Learn about the classic signs—from exhaustion and memory problems to dizziness and pain.
12 Quotes That Sum Up Why Ellen DeGeneres Is Actually the Best
Article
In honor of her record-breaking win, we're celebrating with some of her most memorable and inspirational quotes.
5 Mantras for a Happier, Calmer, More Confident You
Article
These powerful slogans can help you reprogram your brain think more positively.
How to Make Your Food Baby Disappear
Article
Flatten your belly after a big meal with these tips for beating bloat and speeding up digestion.
The Best Places to Live if You Love Outdoor Sports
Article
Can you guess what's #1?
