Roshini Rajapaksa, MD

Foul odor after sex? Health's resident medical editor explains what it could mean.
Advertisement
Actually, the recycled air on planes is probably better for you than most air in office buildings.
Our doctor will see you now.
Seeing stars? Health's medical editor explains why this can happen (and why it's probably nothing to worry about).
Ever wondered what those small bumps on your nipples are? Health's medical editor explains.
Here's how a lazy day spent indoors actually affects your health.
Contrary to popular belief, being cold doesn't cause a cold. But you should still bundle up this winter, according to Health's medical editor.
Advertisement
Do your nipples point in instead of out? It's actually quite common, Health's medical editor explains. Here's what you need to know if you have inverted nipples.
If you don't have any major medical problems, is it really necessary to have both a primary care doctor and an ob-gyn? Health's medical editor weighs in on how to decide the number of doctors and health specialists you see.
Contrary to popular belief, being cold doesn't cause a cold. But you should still bundle up this winter, according to Health's medical editor.
Do your nipples point in instead of out? It's actually quite common, Health's medical editor explains. Here's what you need to know if you have inverted nipples.
If you don't have any major medical problems, is it really necessary to have both a primary care doctor and an ob-gyn? Health's medical editor weighs in on how to decide the number of doctors and health specialists you see.
Can you shower and wash your hands too much? Our resident doc weighs in.
Besides being a bit gentler, they don't differ much from regular saunas.
Advertisement
Some women notice an increase in infections when they wear these undies.
Nope. A tampon can't travel beyond your vagina because your cervix blocks the way (while the cervix does have an opening, it's too small for a tampon to squeeze through).
Some stars are adding and dropping large amounts of weight quickly, such as rapper 50 Cent, who dropped over 50 pounds for his role as a cancer patient in Things Fall Apart.
Audiologists and hearing experts have been sounding the alarm over hearing loss associated with MP3 players for a few years now.
Unfortunately, some of us are just more prone to annoying urinary tract infections.
The discharge is probably nothing to worry about, Dr. Roshini Rajapaska, MD, explains.
They are low, but not low enough to chance it. As some of us have found out, even a low chance can lead to a bouncing bundle of joy.
Advertisement
Expert advice about sugar cravings, heavy periods, and bathroom worries.
Dr. Raj's tips for dealing with crazy period pain.
If you have diarrhea along with a fever of 101° or higher; if you feel very thirsty, dizzy, or light-headed; or if you have diarrhea that persists for more than three days, see a doctor.
Cotton swabs are meant for use on the outside of your ear, not the inside. Sticking one in too far can push wax deeper inside the ear canal, possibly damaging the eardrum.
Some debate as to whether this even exists. There is a condition called adrenal insufficiency, or Addison's disease, in which your adrenal glands don't produce enough hormones.
A hickey is really nothing more than a bruise that occurs when the force of someone sucking on your neck is strong enough to rupture superficial blood vessels.
Close this dialog window Share & More
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.