Roshini Rajapaksa, MD
Does Sex Have a Smell? 6 Things That Can Change The Scent of Your Vagina After Sex
Video
Foul odor after sex? Health's resident medical editor explains what it could mean.
Advertisement
Can Frequent Travel Make Me Sick?
Article
Actually, the recycled air on planes is probably better for you than most air in office buildings.
What Does It Mean When You Pop or Pull Your Calf Muscle?
Video
Our doctor will see you now.
Should You Be Worried If You See Stars When You Sneeze?
Article
Seeing stars? Health's medical editor explains why this can happen (and why it's probably nothing to worry about).
Is It Normal to Have Small Bumps on Your Nipples?
Video
Ever wondered what those small bumps on your nipples are? Health's medical editor explains.
Is It Bad to Stay Inside For an Entire Day?
Article
Here's how a lazy day spent indoors actually affects your health.
Can You Catch a Cold from Going Outside Without a Jacket?
Video
Contrary to popular belief, being cold doesn't cause a cold. But you should still bundle up this winter, according to Health's medical editor.
Advertisement
Here's What Inverted Nipples Say About Your Health
Video
Do your nipples point in instead of out? It's actually quite common, Health's medical editor explains. Here's what you need to know if you have inverted nipples.
Do You Really Need Both a Gynecologist and a Primary Care Doctor?
Article
If you don't have any major medical problems, is it really necessary to have both a primary care doctor and an ob-gyn? Health's medical editor weighs in on how to decide the number of doctors and health specialists you see.
Can You Catch a Cold from Going Outside Without a Jacket?
Video
Contrary to popular belief, being cold doesn't cause a cold. But you should still bundle up this winter, according to Health's medical editor.
Here's What Inverted Nipples Say About Your Health
Video
Do your nipples point in instead of out? It's actually quite common, Health's medical editor explains. Here's what you need to know if you have inverted nipples.
Do You Really Need Both a Gynecologist and a Primary Care Doctor?
Article
If you don't have any major medical problems, is it really necessary to have both a primary care doctor and an ob-gyn? Health's medical editor weighs in on how to decide the number of doctors and health specialists you see.
Is It Possible to Be Too Clean? A Doctor Weighs In on the Hygiene Hypothesis
Article
Can you shower and wash your hands too much? Our resident doc weighs in.
Celebs Love Infrared Saunas, But Do They Really Detox You?
Article
Besides being a bit gentler, they don't differ much from regular saunas.
Advertisement
Can Thongs Cause UTIs and Yeast Infections?
Article
Some women notice an increase in infections when they wear these undies.
Can a Tampon Get Lost Inside You?
Article
Nope. A tampon can't travel beyond your vagina because your cervix blocks the way (while the cervix does have an opening, it's too small for a tampon to squeeze through).
Embarrassing Questions: Is It Safe to Gain and Lose Weight Like the Stars Do?
Video
Some stars are adding and dropping large amounts of weight quickly, such as rapper 50 Cent, who dropped over 50 pounds for his role as a cancer patient in Things Fall Apart.
Is My iPod Making Me Deaf?
Article
Audiologists and hearing experts have been sounding the alarm over hearing loss associated with MP3 players for a few years now.
How Can I Stop Getting UTIs From Sex?
Article
Unfortunately, some of us are just more prone to annoying urinary tract infections.
Why Are My Nipples Leaking, When I'm Not Nursing or Pregnant?
Article
The discharge is probably nothing to worry about, Dr. Roshini Rajapaska, MD, explains.
Embarrassing Questions: What are the odds you'll get pregnant having unprotected sex during your period?
Article
They are low, but not low enough to chance it. As some of us have found out, even a low chance can lead to a bouncing bundle of joy.
Advertisement
Help for Sugary Cravings, Heavy Periods, and More
Article
Expert advice about sugar cravings, heavy periods, and bathroom worries.
Dangers of Social Smoking, Conquering Sleepless Nights, and More
Article
Embarrassing Questions: Why Do I Have Painful Period Cramps?
Article
Dr. Raj's tips for dealing with crazy period pain.
What Are the Signs of E. coli?
Article
If you have diarrhea along with a fever of 101° or higher; if you feel very thirsty, dizzy, or light-headed; or if you have diarrhea that persists for more than three days, see a doctor.
What's the Truth About Swabbing Inside Ears?
Article
Cotton swabs are meant for use on the outside of your ear, not the inside. Sticking one in too far can push wax deeper inside the ear canal, possibly damaging the eardrum.
Could I Have Adrenal Fatigue?
Article
Some debate as to whether this even exists. There is a condition called adrenal insufficiency, or Addison's disease, in which your adrenal glands don't produce enough hormones.
Could a Hickey Paralyze Me?
Article
A hickey is really nothing more than a bruise that occurs when the force of someone sucking on your neck is strong enough to rupture superficial blood vessels.
Load More
© Copyright Health.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com