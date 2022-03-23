Ronald Lubelchek, MD

Ronald Lubelchek, MD, is an infectious disease specialist in Chicago, Illinois. He currently serves as an attending physician at John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital of Cook County, an assistant professor in the department of internal medicine at Rush University Medical Center, and the medical director of tuberculosis care for the Cook County Department of Public Health. Throughout much of Dr. Lubelchek's career, his research focus has been on the improvement of accessible testing and care for people living with HIV, particularly those in the Chicago area. He previously held the position of medical director of the Ruth M. Rothstein CORE Center in Cook County, which is one of the largest HIV/AIDS clinics in the US. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he participated as a co-investigator in several COVID treatment and vaccination clinical trials while also caring for patients with COVID. Dr. Lubelchek received his medical degree from the University of Illinois School of Medicine in Rockford, Illinois. He completed his internal medicine residency at Washington University/Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, and his infectious diseases fellowship at Rush University/Cook County Hospital in Chicago, Illinois.