Robert Burakoff, MD, MPH, is a board-certified gastroenterologist who serves as vice chair of Ambulatory Services at Lower Manhattan Hospital and professor of medicine at the Weill Cornell Medical College. He also works as the site chief for the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Lower Manhattan Hospital. He founded Inflammatory Bowel Diseases, the first international peer-reviewed research journal for inflammatory bowel disease. He has received several awards from the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation of America for his research efforts as an educator and work on the National Scientific Advisory Cabinet of the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation of America. Dr. Burakoff received his medical degree from Albany Medical College of Union University and completed his residency at New York Hospital/Cornell Medical Center. He completed his research fellowships at Harvard Medical School for medicine and Beth Israel Hospital for gastroenterology in Boston.