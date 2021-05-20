Rebecca Speare-Cole is a freelance news reporter and journalist reporting on politics, geopolitics, environment, social justice, business, travel, tech, crime and culture. She has been published in Newsweek, Evening Standard, the Financial Times, the Sun, the i, the Mirror, Metro, Newham Recorder, Little White Lies, Oh Comely, and Metropolis, Tokyo.
With the skyrocketing costs of IVF and other fertility treatments, more and more would-be parents are turning to fundraising sites in hopes of financing their families. But crowdfunding comes with its own costs.