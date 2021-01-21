Rebecca Shinners leads the social media team at Health Magazine and has 6+ years of experience in editorial strategy. She previously held roles at Allure, Country Living, and Woman’s Day and her writing and photography have been published in numerous national publications including Teen Vogue and O, the Oprah Magazine. She attended Tulane University before discovering her passion for journalism and transferring to Boston University to pursue a photojournalism degree. A New York native, she’s also obsessed with exploring NYC, decorating her tiny apartment, and scoping out the best fashion deals.