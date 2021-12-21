Rebecca Deczynski

Hot flashes and warm temperatures don't stand a chance.
Advertisement
They're just as stylish as they are comfortable.
Reviewers say they're comfortable enough to wear for hours.
An investment that will keep you calm and cozy throughout the winter.
This HEPA Air Purifier Helps Allergy Symptoms and Odors Disappear 'Almost Instantly'—and It's Under $40 Now
Article
"After using this filter for a few days, I now stay asleep all night! And I even wake up with a clear nose—which I never expected to happen."
Doctors explain why an air purifier is a worthwhile investment.
These ballet flats, loafers, and slip-ons are cute and podiatrist-approved.
Advertisement
Including vegan and gluten-free options.
It looks like a stylish bracelet, but it has impressive tracking capabilities.