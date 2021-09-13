Rebecca Carhart is the Senior Ecommerce Reviews Writer and Strategist at Meredith Corporation, where she writes content for brands like InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Health, Shape, People, and Real Simple. Before this position, she was a freelance writer contributing pieces to Popsugar, Business Insider, Well + Good, and Stylecaster, among others. When she's not testing out the latest home, fashion, beauty, and lifestyle products, you can find her shopping at sample sales or enjoying a mid-day snack.