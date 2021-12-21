Rachel Swalin

People's needs vary when it comes to sleep. But what if your lack of shut eye is hurting your health?
Advertisement
From a cavity to infected gums to a sinus infection to too much exercise, a toothache can have a lot of (sometimes surprising) causes. Our guide outlines all the possible reasons, plus how to treat it and keep the pain from returning.
These canines provide lots of love and workout motivation
Research has shown that some foods can actually mess with your telomeres, the ends of DNA that help protect cells, and up your disease risk.
The substance made headlines recently after the FDA advised people not to buy it. It's already been linked to one death.
3 Weird Health Benefits of Wine
Article
You already know that wine may be good for your heart, but the drink comes with a few other health perks.
A new music video aims to offer hope to the brave children fighting pediatric cancer.
Advertisement
The hockey players showed off their softer side during their annual costumed visit to Boston Children's Hospital.
Learn how many calories are in zucchini, what the versatile veggie can do for your heart, and more.