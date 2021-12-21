Rachel Swalin
12 Signs of Sleep Deprivation You Need to Know, According to Experts
People's needs vary when it comes to sleep. But what if your lack of shut eye is hurting your health?
14 Reasons Your Tooth Hurts
From a cavity to infected gums to a sinus infection to too much exercise, a toothache can have a lot of (sometimes surprising) causes. Our guide outlines all the possible reasons, plus how to treat it and keep the pain from returning.
15 Best Dog Breeds for Active People
These canines provide lots of love and workout motivation
4 Foods That May Shorten Your Life
Research has shown that some foods can actually mess with your telomeres, the ends of DNA that help protect cells, and up your disease risk.
What You Need to Know About Caffeine Powder
The substance made headlines recently after the FDA advised people not to buy it. It's already been linked to one death.
3 Weird Health Benefits of Wine
You already know that wine may be good for your heart, but the drink comes with a few other health perks.
Heart-Warming Video Brings Smiles to Kids With Cancer
A new music video aims to offer hope to the brave children fighting pediatric cancer.
The Sweet Reason Boston Bruins Players Dressed as the Cast of 'Frozen'
The hockey players showed off their softer side during their annual costumed visit to Boston Children's Hospital.
6 Things You Should Know About Zucchini
Learn how many calories are in zucchini, what the versatile veggie can do for your heart, and more.
5 Mistakes to Avoid While Washing Your Hands This Cold and Flu Season
If washing our hands is so easy, why do some of us have such a hard time doing it?
11 Weird Things That Make Seasonal Allergies Worse
Mind these foes to keep the sniffles in check.
10 Home Remedies You Can Find in Your Kitchen
Searching for natural remedies? These foods can help a variety of ailments.
Should You Leave the TV or Radio on for Your Pets?
When you leave the house, you might be tempted to turn on the radio or TV to keep your furry friend company. But does this really do anything?
9 Reasons You Should Eat More Beans
Don't miss out on all that legumes have to offer
What 5 Women Would Tell Their Younger Selves
YouTube's new campaign will seriously inspire you.
Ryan Phillippe on Depression: 'I'm Just Innately Kind of a Sad Person'
The star of '90s cult favorite 'Cruel Intentions' recently opened up about dealing with sadness.
13 Veggies You Only Think You Don't Like
Hate Brussels sprouts, broccoli, or other veggies? These recipes and cooking tips will make you fall in love.
Here's What Happens When Little Kids Try Coffee
It really is an acquired taste.
How One Woman's Selfies Helped Her Lose Weight
Snapping selfies helped one mom shed 110 pounds.
Why This New Campaign Wants Women to Smear Their Lipstick
What does smeared lipstick have to do with cervical cancer?
California Dad Asks School to Bar Unvaccinated Children to Keep His Son Safe
This parent of a 6-year-old in remission from leukemia has a strong message for people who choose not to vaccinate their kids.
The New Service That Lets You Try Fitness Trackers Before You Buy
Unsure which fitness tracker is right for you? Lumoid will let you test out all the major devices before you buy one.
The Surprise Pregnancy Announcement That Will Warm Your Heart
A couple from Minnesota has gone viral for quite possibly the cutest surprise pregnancy announcement video ever.
Meet the Adorable Dachshund Who Lost 43 Pounds
Dennis the Dachshund is quite possibly the cutest source of fitspiration you'll see this year.
What You Need to Know About the Keurig Brewer Recall
Keurig Green Mountain Inc. has recalled more than 7 million machines due to a burn risk. Find out if your brewer is affected.
