Rachel Kessler is a New York-based journalist specializing in health, science and wellness trends. She formerly worked on staff for The Wall Street Journal and wrote about things like SEC filings, consumer confidence, and political humorists. She also worked in the investigative unit at ABC News and wrote the daily news for WUSA-TV. She has written for Reader's Digest, MedGadget, and South Florida Opulence magazine. She wrote about practically everything for the almanac The Practical Guide to Practically Everything with the editors of U.S. News and World Report, which was published by Random House. She loves discovering new and pioneering beauty, health, and wellness trends way before anyone else and translating science terminology into language that humans can understand. She is a proud member of Science Writers in New York (SWINY). When she's not writing, she's running her public relations boutique Kessler Communications; reading something fun, newsy, or esoteric; or drinking a cinnamon-sprinkled coconut cappuccino.