Patti Greco is a writer and editor whose work has appeared in Glamour, Cosmo, Elle, and Bustle. For Health, she’s reported on such topics as COVID-19, dementia, and sickle cell anemia. Patti began her career in journalism 15 years ago, as an editorial assistant at Good Housekeeping, and was most recently on staff at Cosmopolitan, where she was the digital entertainment director and resident Jeremy Allen White fan (if you know, you know). She’s also held positions at MORE and New York Magazine’s Vulture. Offline, you can probably find her at a local dog run in Brooklyn, with her adorable Beagle/Jack Russell mix, Otis. But if you see her, don’t say hi: She’s pretty anti-social. (Just kidding! Say hi.)