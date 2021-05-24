Patti Greco

Patti Greco is a writer and editor whose work has appeared in Glamour, Cosmo, Elle, and Bustle. For Health, she’s reported on such topics as COVID-19, dementia, and sickle cell anemia. Patti began her career in journalism 15 years ago, as an editorial assistant at Good Housekeeping, and was most recently on staff at Cosmopolitan, where she was the digital entertainment director and resident Jeremy Allen White fan (if you know, you know). She’s also held positions at MORE and New York Magazine’s Vulture. Offline, you can probably find her at a local dog run in Brooklyn, with her adorable Beagle/Jack Russell mix, Otis. But if you see her, don’t say hi: She’s pretty anti-social. (Just kidding! Say hi.)

What Can You Do Once You've Been Fully Vaccinated for COVID? Here's What the CDC Says
Small, maskless gatherings with other fully vaccinated people and with low-risk unvaccinated people are OK, but continue to take precautions in public.
The CDC's New Mask Guidance Recommends Double-Masking and a Tighter Fit—Here's the Latest
Find out the updated guidelines about wearing two masks, how to make a mask fit better, which mask protects you best, and more.
True Crime Stories Are More Popular Than Ever—Why Are We So Attracted to Them?
Our obsession with gruesome real-life stories tells us a lot about the human psyche.
Dementia Caregivers Are Struggling During the Coronavirus Pandemic—Here's What it's Like
COVID-19 anxiety has made it harder to take care of people with dementia, and it's boosted the stress of caregivers, who lack support thanks to social distancing.
If Coronavirus Patients Outnumber Ventilators, Who Gets One? Here's How Doctors Decide
What do existing guidelines tell us about how doctors and nurses are likely to allocate scarce resources in the face of a pandemic? 
