Nina Solis, BSN, RN, OCN is a hematology/oncology and Covid-19 nurse and emerging writer based in Philadelphia, PA. She is a former Susan D. Flynn Oncology Nursing Fellow and recipient of the Independence Blue Cross Nurses for Tomorrow scholarship. She recieved her BSN with a minor in Creative Writing from the University of Pennsylvania as a proud first-generation college graduate. At Penn, Nina served as the prose editor for the former Penn Flux Literary Magazine, was a competitive dancer, and co-hosted a college radio show, which makes her feel much cooler than she actually is. In her free time, Nina enjoys running, playing guitar, and taking very long walks with her friends. You can find her work in Literary Hub, Intima, 34th Street Magazine, and hear more of her rambling thoughts @bean_solis on Twitter and Instagram.