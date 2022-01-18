Nicole Gleichmann
Nicole Gleichmann is a freelance writer with a passion for health and wellness. As a lifelong science aficionado, Nicole has a degree in Organismal Biology from Scripps College and previously held a nutrition and wellness coach position. She uses her knowledge of the human body and research skills to guide readers in everything from diet and wellness to technological advances. You can find her work on Health, Everyday Health, Technology Networks, and Analytical Cannabis. When Nicole isn't researching the newest health trends and cutting-edge technologies, she spends her time hiking, avidly reading countless fiction and non-fiction books, and snuggling up with her two dogs in her home in the gorgeous Rocky Mountains.