Nicholas R. Metrus, MD, is a neurologist and neuro-oncologist with Atlantic Health System in Summit, New Jersey. He has completed research on complications of cancer and primary brain tumors like hypermutator gliomas that has been presented at national and international conferences. While completing his residency at the MD Anderson Cancer Center, Dr. Metrus was the two-time recipient of the William James Miller Endowed Fellowship Award. He received his bachelor’s degree from Wilkes University and his doctorate in medicine from American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine. He also received board certification in Neurology and Neuro Oncology.