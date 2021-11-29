Natalie Marks, DVM

Dr. Natalie Marks obtained her bachelor's degree with High Honors in Animal Science from the University of Illinois in 1998, and then proceeded to obtain a Masters in Veterinary Medicine and Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine degree with High Honors from the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine. She became a Certified Veterinary Journalist in 2018. She has been a veterinarian at Blum Animal Hospital since 2006, co-owner until 2018 and current Medical Director. Prior to 2006, Dr. Marks worked at a small animal practice just north of Atlanta, GA. Her media experience began in print when she created several monthly veterinary columns in multiple community magazines and was a frequent guest speaker for the German Shepherd and Bernese Mountain Dog clubs of Atlanta. Upon her return to Chicago, Dr. Marks became very active in the Chicago Veterinary Medical Association, serving on the executive board. She was also a past board member of the Illinois State Veterinary Medical Association and an active volunteer to the American Veterinary Medical Association and American Animal Hospital Association. Dr. Marks received the prestigious Dr. Erwin Small First Decade Award, presented to a veterinarian that has contributed the most to organized veterinary medicine in his or her first decade of practice. In 2012, Dr. Marks was awarded Petplan's nationally-recognized Veterinarian of the Year. In 2015, she was awarded America's Favorite Veterinarian by the American Veterinary Medical Foundation. And, most recently in 2017, she was awarded Nobivac's Veterinarian of the Year for her work on canine Influenza. When Dr, Marks is not working, she treasures her time with her family and her three wonderful children: Sophia, Evan and Madeline. Dr. Marks loves traveling, scuba diving, cooking and spending time outdoors, especially anywhere there is a beach!