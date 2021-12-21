Morgan Mandriota
The Extreme Lyme Disease Symptoms One Woman Has Lived With for 3 Years
Video
A tick bite during a hike left her with Lyme disease—along with troubling side effects that continue to flare up with no end in sight.
Advertisement
I Tried a Guided Masturbation App That Tells You Exactly When and How to Touch Yourself
Video
What one woman learned after test-driving the guided masturbation app Dipsea.
I Tried Pumpkin Spice CBD Oil to Treat My Chronic Pain—Here's What Happened
Article
Is pumpkin spice and CBD oil the magical wellness combo you've been waiting for?
What to Know About Sexsomnia, a Rare Sleep Disorder Where You Have Sex in Your Sleep
Video
The facts about this weird sleep condition, from a 26-year-old woman who has it.
© Copyright Health.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com