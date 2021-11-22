Michelle Weisfelner Bloom, MD

Founder and Co-Director, Stony Brook Cardio-Oncology Program



Dr. Michelle Bloom is a cardiologist and Associate Clinical Professor of Medicine at Stony Brook University Medical Center, board certified in Cardiovascular Disease, Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology, and Cardio-Oncology. She currently serves as Director of the Heart Failure and Cardiomyopathy Center and the founder and codirector of the Stony Brook Cardio-Oncology Program (a first of its kind on Long Island, NY). The program closely observes and cares for cancer patients with, or at risk of developing cardiac issues before, during and after cancer therapy. Dr. Bloom has coauthored articles on the topics of both heart failure and cancer related cardiac dysfunction, and currently serves on the advisory boards for several pharmaceutical companies. A passionate teacher, she serves as a faculty mentor for countless trainees from high school through fellowship level. Dr. Bloom received her medical degree at The UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, and went on to complete Internal Medicine residency at Montefiore Medical Center, Bronx, NY. She completed both Cardiology and Advanced Heart Failure/Transplant Fellowships at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York, NY. Dr. Bloom has been the recipient of several awards including Castle Connolly's "Top Doctors" and "Exceptional Women in Medicine" consistently over many years. When she isn't at the hospital, you can find her playing tennis or on her Peloton bike. She is the proud mother of three boys who take up all the remainder of her "free time."