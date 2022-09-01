Michelle Pugle is a mental health writer and health news reporter featured in multiple digital publications. She also writes lived experience essays about anorexia, addiction and sobriety, and living well with fibromyalgia and CPTSD. She is the author of Ana, Mia & Me: An Eating Disorder Recovery Memoir, Space to Grow, Poems, and Disordered: You Are Not Crazy. Michelle holds a Master of Arts degree in Feminist Research, a double BA in Sociology and English, a diploma in Holistic Herbal Therapy, and training certifications in mental health first aid by the Mental Health Commission of Canada, Usui reiki, and suicide prevention. Her work translates the latest research into actionable tips that support people in making informed choices about their health.