Melody R. Hrubes, MD

Dr. Hrubes is board certified in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation as well as Sports Medicine and is the Director of the Primary Care Sports Division for Rothman Orthopaedic Institute - New York region. Dr. Hrubes prefers to take a holistic approach to injury treatment and performance optimization. She has experience with broad-based musculoskeletal injuries with particular interest in injury prevention and biomechanical rehabilitation in athletes, performing artists, endurance sports, and female athletes. Dr. Hrubes currently serves as the Medical Director for the Radio City Rockettes, as a team physician for the United States Soccer Federation and has previously worked with United States Gymnastics. She has also worked with multiple dance and theater companies and is on the board of the Performing Arts Medicine Association. She is an active member and serves on committees of the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine, American College of Sports Medicine, International Association for Dance Medicine, and American Association of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.