Known as @maryscupofteaa on social media, Mary Jelkovsky is a public speaker, published author, and women’s retreat host. She’s led thousands of women on their journey to healing body-image struggles and finding true, unconditional self-love. But things weren’t always so sweet. All of this came from her 8-year battle with an eating disorder that left Mary feeling lost, lonely, and broken. After finally deciding to heal her body, mind and spirit, Mary started her online platform, Mary’s Cup of Tea, to help women be more confident in their bodies and love themselves unconditionally. Mary’s story has been featured in places like TEDx, Teen Vogue, and Health Magazine because unfortunately, so many women know what it’s like to hate their bodies. She is committed to changing this trend by empowering people of all shapes and sizes through her social media, online programs, and worldwide self-love retreats. Now, Mary is sharing her life story and most sought-after advice in her book, The Gift of Self-Love: A Workbook to Help You Build Confidence, Recognize Your Worth, and Learn to Finally Love Yourself. When Mary’s not writing, speaking or hosting retreats, she’s spending time with her spunky, confident 11-year-old sister, who is Mary’s biggest inspiration.