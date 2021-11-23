Mary Jane Minkin, MD

Mary Jane is an obstetrician gynecologist who is a clinical professor in the department of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive sciences at Yale Medical School, and has been in practice for over 40 years. She takes care of women of all ages, but as her patients got older, she became very interested in menopause management and post menopausal health. She has received many teaching awards, starting in medical school, and in 2018 was named the North American Menopause society's "Menopause Educator of the Year." She has been the director of the Sexuality, Intimacy and Menopause clinic for cancer survivors at Yale's Smilow Cancer Center since it was founded in 2008. She founded the website Madameovary.com, and speaks regularly to many media outlets, from the New York Times to People Magazine. Her husband, mathematician Steve Pincus, and two children, Allegra and Max, are all Mets fans, even through peril and pain.