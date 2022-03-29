Marley Hall

Ashley Hall
Title: Fact Checker
Education: Clemson University
Expertise: Clinical research, Surgery, Public health
  • Fact-checker specializing in medical and health information
  • Has more than seven years of journalism experience across health, education, and business verticals
  • Published in medical journals, university-wide materials, blogs, and poetry journals

Experience

Marley Hall is a writer and fact-checker specializing in medical and health information. She uses her experience in medical research to ensure content is accurate across multiple Dotdash Meredith brands.

Marley began her career in communications as a writer and later as a communications coordinator for Clemson University. She is also trained in the field of technical writing. Marley worked as a medical writer for a large teaching hospital and medical university, Prisma Health, and has been published in multiple medical journals in the field of surgery, including Hernia.

Education

Marley received a bachelor's degree in english from Clemson University. She also earned a graduate certificate in clinical and translational research from Clemson University.

About Health

Health.com, a Dotdash Meredith Brand, is an award-winning online resource for empathetic, trustworthy, and actionable health and wellness information so you can make the best choice for your health. We reach more than 9 million readers a month. We ensure the accuracy of our content by relying on seasoned health journalists, credentialed medical professionals and thorough fact checkers. Learn more about us and our editorial process.

Latest from Marley Hall
Senior man sleeping in public transport while traveling during vacation
Is Napping Bad For You? New Study Links Frequent Naps to Higher Risk of Stroke, High Blood Pressure
A boy sips water from a bottle during heatwave in Kolkata, India, 29 March, 2022. The temperature in the afternoon touches 42 degree according to an Indian Meteorological Department of Kolkata
Heat Waves Are Becoming More Frequent—Here's How To Prepare and Adapt
Pink Sauce
Why TikTok's 'Pink Sauce' Has Some Food Safety Experts Very Worried
monkeypox
WHO Declares Monkeypox a Public Health Emergency—Here's What That Means
Woman doing a self Covid-19 test at home
When Should You Test (and Possibly Retest) After Being Exposed to COVID-19?
Cruise ship at sea
CDC Stops Reporting COVID-19 Cases on Cruise Ships—Here's How You Can Still Stay Safe
Electron Micrograph Of The Poliovirus. Poliovirus Is A Species Of Enterovirus, Which Is A Genus In The Family Of Picornaviridae, And Is An Rna Virus. (Photo By BSIP/UIG Via Getty Images)
Vaccine-Derived Polio: What to Know After 1st Case in Nearly a Decade Identified in New York
Daily Harvest Crumbles
What Is Tara Flour? Daily Harvest Identifies Ingredient Linked to Illnesses and Recall
Colorized scanning electron micrograph of Marburg virus particles (blue) both budding and attached to the surface of infected VERO E6 cells (yellow). Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Credit: NIAID. (Photo by: IMAGE POINT FR/NIH/NIAID/BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Marburg Virus Disease Outbreak in Ghana: What to Know About the Highly Fatal Illness
emilia clarke
Why Emilia Clarke's Recovery After 2 Brain Aneurysms Is So 'Remarkable': 'I Am in the Really Small Minority'
A close up shot of a vaccination procedure.
Who Can—And Should—Get the Monkeypox Vaccine?