Experience

Marley Hall is a writer and fact-checker specializing in medical and health information. She uses her experience in medical research to ensure content is accurate across multiple Dotdash Meredith brands.

Marley began her career in communications as a writer and later as a communications coordinator for Clemson University. She is also trained in the field of technical writing. Marley worked as a medical writer for a large teaching hospital and medical university, Prisma Health, and has been published in multiple medical journals in the field of surgery, including Hernia.

