Maria Masters
8 Anti-Chafing Products to Prevent Inner Thigh Irritation, According to Experts
Article
Prevention is key.
11 Foods That Are Good For Your Thyroid—And 3 That Aren't So Good
Gallery
Technically, there's no specific diet used to treat thyroid disorders, but there are certain foods that can help you feel your best—and ones that you might want to avoid. 
5 Signs You're Not Eating Enough Protein
Video
Even if you don't have a true deficiency, you could be running a little low, and that can affect your health in sneaky ways.
When to Take Tamiflu, According to a Doctor
Video
We've gathered the facts on this pricey and controversial drug.
A 70-Year-Old Woman Gave Birth—And What You Should Know About It
Article
If you're nearing (or past) your late 40s, you might have thought that having a baby was impossible. Well, it's not—but it carries risks.
If We All Did These 4 Things, It Would Cut the Cancer Death Rate in Half
Article
Researchers have identified simple lifestyle factors that could make a huge difference.
17 Reasons Why Your Breath Smells Bad
Gallery
Eating garlic and a lax teeth-brushing routine aren't the only causes of bad breath. Here are 17 common causes of halitosis, and how to freshen up from each.
Can Using Baby Powder Down There Really Cause Cancer? A New Investigation Offers More Clues
Video
What you should know about claims of asbestos in Johnson & Johnson talc-based products.
How to Tell If There's Mold in Your House
Video
Our guide to what mold looks and smells like, how to test for mold, and how to remove it from your home.
Every Question You Were Afraid to Ask About Tapeworms, Answered
Video
Parasites in general are a disturbing thought, but for some reason tapeworms are especially freaky. Here's the truth about these unsettling infections.
15 Important Facts You Must Know About Ticks
Gallery
Your guide to Lyme disease, deer ticks, and tick removal.
8 Causes of Chest Pain That Aren't a Heart Attack
Gallery
From heartburn to pancreatitis, these chest pain-causing conditions range from benign to dangerous.
Here's What Happens to Your Body During a Polar Bear Plunge
Video
Planning to kick off 2018 with an icy dip? You might want to read this first.
5 Steps You Can Take to Reduce Your Risk of Breast Cancer Recurrence
Video
Exercise, a healthy weight, and certain medications may help prevent the disease from returning.
10 Things You Should Throw Away to Soothe Your Allergies
Gallery
Survive the sneeze season by putting these allergen-harboring items out to the curb.
What to Do When Your Ears Get Clogged on a Plane
Video
In-the-moment advice to keep painful and annoying airplane ear from ruining your flight
9 Things You Should Never Do If You Have Eczema
Article
Itching for relief? Ditch these eczema triggers.
5 Reasons Your Abs Aren't Showing Yet
Gallery
Tired of one-size-fits-all flat belly tips? You're in luck. Whether you're dealing with baby weight, bloating, or abs that just won't show definition, find advice here.
What It's Like to Have a Heart Attack in Your 20s or 30s
Article
Heart attacks can strike at any age—and they're twice as likely to be fatal for young women than men.
What Is Dry Eye?
Video
Contrary to what the name suggests, there are other symptoms of this eye condition—and there are reasons why you should treat it, right away.
The 6 Biggest Mistakes Trainers See You Making at the Gym
Gallery
Run smarter, avoid injury, burn more calories, and claim a bigger body payoff with this "aha!" advice top fitness pros reserve for their private clients.
3 Reasons You Sometimes Have Déjà Vu, According to Science
Article
Researchers believe there are some logical causes of this weird sensation.
Why Your Random Eating Schedule Is Risky for Your Health
Article
Research suggests the timing of your meals may affect your weight, cholesterol, and insulin levels.
Almost Half the Money We Spend on Food Goes to Restaurants
Article
A closer look at where we're eating, and why it matters for our health.
This Explains Why Some People Aren't Tempted to Cheat
Article
When we're happily coupled up, relationship goggles help us see single people as less attractive.
