Maria M. LoTempio, MD, is a plastic surgeon with a private practice in New York City for women and performs cosmetic surgery with the American British Surgical and Medical Centre in the UAE. She is board-certified in plastic surgery and otolaryngology. She performs a wide range of procedures for the body and face including microsurgical breast reconstruction with lymph node transplantation. Dr. LoTempio developed her practice to help women feel more confident in their physical appearance.

She received her bachelor's degree from Georgetown University before working as a neonatal intensive care nurse. She received her Doctorate in medicine from the State University of New York at Buffalo School of Medicine. Dr. LoTempoi then went on to complete her residency in Head and Neck Surgery at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles. After her residency at UCLA, she completed a plastic surgery residency at the Medical University of South Carolina where she connected with Dr. Robert J. Allen, a pioneer in perforator flaps in breast reconstruction. In her Microsurgical Breast Reconstruction Fellowship with Dr. Allen, Dr. LoTempio developed the necessary skills to complete additional training in microsurgical lymph node transfer to treat upper and lower extremity lymphedema. She completed her additional training in Paris, France with Dr. Corrine Becker.