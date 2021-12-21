Mallory Creveling, ACE-CPT
Does Exercise Boost Immunity? What to Know About Working Out Right Now, According to Experts
Video
Use fitness to your immune system's advantage—here's how.
Advertisement
How to Work Out at Home—And Actually See Results
Video
FYI: The gym isn't the only place where you can see gains.
How Many Days a Week Should You Work Out? Here’s What Trainers Say
Video
FYI: It might be less than you think.
How to Start Working Out When You Haven’t In a While (Or Ever)
Video
Expert advice from trainers on finding an exercise routine that's right for you—and actually sticking with it.
11 Ways to Get Rid of Belly Fat—and Not One of Them is 'Doing More Sit-Ups'
Gallery
Your genetics, hormones, and general lifestyle all contribute to belly fat. Here's how to lose it, in a healthy way.
Gyms May Start Reopening Soon—But Will it Be Safe to Go Back?
Video
What you need to know before you break a sweat back at the studio.
The Best Bodyweight Exercises You Can Do at Home
Video
Consider this your new favorite quarantine workout. 
Advertisement
This Jump Rope Cardio Workout Will Make You Sweat in Just 20 Minutes
Video
It's pretty legit—even if you haven't picked up a jump rope in years.
What Muscles Do Push-Ups Work? Here's How to Do Them the Right Way
Video
Hint: You probably shouldn't be doing them on your knees at all.
The Best Bodyweight Exercises You Can Do at Home
Video
Consider this your new favorite quarantine workout. 
This Jump Rope Cardio Workout Will Make You Sweat in Just 20 Minutes
Video
It's pretty legit—even if you haven't picked up a jump rope in years.
What Muscles Do Push-Ups Work? Here's How to Do Them the Right Way
Video
Hint: You probably shouldn't be doing them on your knees at all.
We're All Doing At-Home Workouts Now—Here's How Not to Get Injured
Video
Because no one has time for broken toes or torn muscles right now.
9 Totally Free At-Home Workouts for When Coronavirus is Keeping You Inside
Video
Because staying home doesn't mean you can't work out.
Advertisement
Should You Stop Going to the Gym Because of Coronavirus?
Video
Overall it's up to you—but don't discount the benefits of exercise.
Drew Barrymore's Trainer Marnie Alton Shares How She Helped the Star Lose 20 Pounds—and Gain Body Acceptance
Video
She may have lost weight—but that's not how she found a new appreciation for her body.
10 Moves for a Cardio Workout at Home—No Equipment Required
Video
Proof that you don't have to leave the house to get in some exercise.
The 5-Move Resistance Band Workout for a Strong Butt
Video
Trainer Emily Skye shares her go-to glute strengthening moves.
Shakira's Trainer Shares the Workout Tips That Prepped Her for the Super Bowl—and Scored Her Those Abs
Video
Quick reminder: She's 43 years old!
Love 'Cheer' on Netflix? Try This Cheerleader-Inspired Workout You Can Do at Home
Article
Sorry, Jerry's not included.
20 Plank Exercises You Can Do at Home
Gallery
Say hello to stronger abs! These plank variations turn up the burn on your core workout.
Advertisement
© Copyright Health.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com