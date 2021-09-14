Madison Yauger

Madison Yauger is a journalist of all trades, having covered stories with news and lifestyle tilts in a variety of subject lanes. As a contributing writer for Health, she has published stories about skincare, health conditions, nutrition, and senior care. Prior to writing for Meredith brands, she worked for a human rights news agency in Cape Town, South Africa, and spent her days on foot around the city, reporting action as it unfolded. As a freelance writer, she covered health and wellness, home design, pet content, food and nutrition, travel, and many other subjects for publications such as Departures, Martha Stewart Living, Real Simple, Shape, and of course, Health. Currently, Madison writes for the performance content team within Meredith and contributes commerce stories to brands across the company. When not working, Madison enjoys spending time with family and friends, voraciously reading mystery novels, and befriending every dog in Manhattan.
I Tried Daily Harvest for 2 Weeks—Here's What I Learned About This Plant-Based Food Company
Article
From pricing to preparation, here’s everything you need to know before signing up for Daily Harvest.
In-Home Senior Care: Warning Signs Your Aging Parent Needs It
Video
What to look for and how to find services that can help.
Poison Oak Rash Symptoms and Treatment Options, According to Experts
Video
Keep this in mind if you went for a hike and came back with an angry-looking rash.
Skin Tags Vs. Moles-How to Tell the Difference
Video
They're both usually harmless, but may still require removal in some cases.
What Is a Cancerous Mole? Symptoms, Causes, and Treatments, Explained by Dermatologists
Video
Not all moles turn into melanoma, and not all melanomas develop from a mole.
Serena Williams and Her Daughter Just Gave Off All of the Summer Vibes in These Matching Swimsuits
Article
MDW, who? The tennis star just kicked off the season in sustainable style. 
Is Sushi Healthy? Here’s What Nutritionists Suggest Ordering
Video
Plus, what to know about the health benefits—and risks—associated with the food.
Is Peanut Butter Healthy? Here’s What to Know, According to Nutritionists
Video
FYI: It should really only include these two ingredients.
12 Signs of Sleep Deprivation You Need to Know, According to Experts
Gallery
People's needs vary when it comes to sleep. But what if your lack of shut eye is hurting your health?
There Are 13 Types of Insomnia—Here's What to Know About Each One
Gallery
Can't sleep? Here are 11 types of insomnia developed by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.
How to Get Rid of Dry Skin This Winter, According to Dermatologists
Video
Here are their top 10 tips for keeping your skin soft and smooth—even while you're washing your hands all the time.
What Is Windburn? Symptoms, Treatments, and Prevention Techniques, According to Dermatologists
Video
Just another reason to always wear sunscreen—even during the winter months.
