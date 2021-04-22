LIVE

Lynn Saladino, PsyD

Dr. Lynn Saladino is a New York City based clinical psychologist, author, and speaker. She sees clients full time in her private practice, where she specializes in mind/body treatments and relationship concerns. Dr. Lynn's column, "Let's Talk it Out" can be found bimonthly in Health Magazine and she has been featured in publications such as The New York Times, NBC News, and Business Insider. She is passionate about using psychology to offer practical and fun solutions to individuals and businesses.

Are Your Stress Levels Too High? Take This Quiz to Find Out
Video
While having a little pressure can help you get motivated, stress can be harmful to your health in myriad ways.
Advertisement
How to Manage Disappointment and Anger During COVID-19, According to a Psychologist
Video
Our world has changed. Dr. Lynn takes on the emotional issues many of us are grappling with.
Wise Words to Consider the Next Time You're Tempted to Throwdown with Your Sibling
Video
Lynn Saladino, PsyD, talks sibling competition and how to bow out.
How Can I Nudge My Guy to Take His Health Seriously (Without Becoming a Nag)?
Video
Um, we can all relate.
Sorting Through a Lost Loved One's Belongings Is Never Easy—Here's What You Need to Do
Video
A few tips to make the very painful process a little bit easier.
What to Do If Eating Out Gives You Food Guilt
Video
Does having a 'cheat' meal or eating at restaurants make you feel guilty? Here's how to deal.
How to Talk to Your Partner About a Past Sexual Assault, According to a Clinical Psychologist
Video
Do you need to tell your partner that you were sexually assaulted? The answer may be different for everyone, according to a clinical psychologist.
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com