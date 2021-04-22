Lynn Saladino, PsyD

Dr. Lynn Saladino is a New York City based clinical psychologist, author, and speaker. She sees clients full time in her private practice, where she specializes in mind/body treatments and relationship concerns. Dr. Lynn's column, "Let's Talk it Out" can be found bimonthly in Health Magazine and she has been featured in publications such as The New York Times, NBC News, and Business Insider. She is passionate about using psychology to offer practical and fun solutions to individuals and businesses.