Lisa Lombardi

In the aftermath of Juno, some meteorologists took to Twitter to say sorry for predicting a bigger, badder storm than what actually hit most of the Northeast. But they're not the only people who rush to apologize for things beyond their control.
It may sound like a headline from The Onion, but actual British researchers have pinpointed the ideal breast shape, according to a study published in the very real journal Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.
The so-called pollen vortex is currently making people miserable, and it's due to trees lying dormant for longer than usual then spewing their pollen at the same time as grass pollen and mold is gearing up. Find out how to get relief.
Here's welcome news for any mom who, like me, couldn't breast-feed and felt like she was dooming her baby to a fat, hyperactive, less intelligent future: The long-term benefits of breast-feeding have been exaggerated, according to a new Ohio State University study published in the journal Social Science & Medicine.
Thirty-six years ago this week, my mom gave birth two months early to a two-and-a-half pound baby with undeveloped lungs. That teeny-tiny, very sick preemie is now a horse vet in Virginia, and her survival is in no small part due to the herculean efforts of the 75-year-old March of Dimes. This weekend is the group's big fundraiser, March for Babies. If you've been meaning to get more steps into your day, sign up to walk.