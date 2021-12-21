Lisa Lombardi

Lisa Lombardi is the Executive Editor of Health and co-author of What the Yuck?! The Freaky & Fabulous Truth About Your Body. She has written for everyone from The New York Times and MSN to Marie Claire and Maxim. A working mom of two, she is much better at pinning healthy recipes than actually making them.
The 10 Best Mascaras for Sensitive Eyes, According to Customer Reviews
These formulas won't leave you with red, itchy, puffy eyes.
Angelina Jolie on Getting Chickenpox at 39: "Such is Life!"
While the new movie Angelina Jolie directed, Unbroken, is getting lots of good buzz, the star had to bail on upcoming promotional events for a surprising reason: She has the chickenpox.
6 Surprising New Places Nuts Are Hiding
Chili, cocktails, and other surprising foods to watch out for if you are allergic to peanuts or tree nuts
Jennifer Aniston on Dry Eyes: "I Was Addicted to Eye Drops"
Her eyes were always swollen and irritated and she had no idea why—until her "aha" diagnosis.
8 Things ER Doctors Refuse to Have in Their Homes
These are the everyday items that scare accident front-liners the most.
The Scary Vampire Breast Lift in This Year's Oscar Swag Bag
Here's hoping JLaw, Brie, Kate and the other nominees just steer clear.
5 Kinds of Food-Shamers You Will Encounter (and How to Deal)
If you've ever had anyone walk in to your cubicle as you were inhaling a Quarter Pounder with Cheese and say, "I didn't know anyone ate fast food anymore," congrats: You've been food shamed.
Family Reportedly Poisoned by Banned Pesticide at Luxury Caribbean Resort
After an adjacent condo was fumigated, the father fell unconscious and his wife and two sons suffered seizures and were rushed to the hospital.
This Is Who's Most Likely to Orgasm, According to Science
When it comes to women reaching the big O, sexual orientation seems to play a role, according to a study published in a recent issue of The Journal of Sexual Medicine.
How a Robotic Vacuum Sucked Up a Napping Woman's Hair
A South Korean woman had to call emergency responders to help free her from the device.
Why You Should Stop Apologizing For Everything
In the aftermath of Juno, some meteorologists took to Twitter to say sorry for predicting a bigger, badder storm than what actually hit most of the Northeast. But they're not the only people who rush to apologize for things beyond their control.
What the Perfect Breast Looks Like, According to Men and Women
It may sound like a headline from The Onion, but actual British researchers have pinpointed the ideal breast shape, according to a study published in the very real journal Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.
The Great Reason Why You May See Teal Pumpkins This Halloween
Don't be surprised if you stumble upon teal pumpkins while trick or treating this year—it's the new, very cool way that people are showing that their home is safe for kids with food allergies.
4 Movies Germaphobes Should Never Watch
Are Ebola headlines making you jittery about the thought of a global pandemic? Escape your worries with a nice movie. That is, not one of these 4 fright-fests.
Stop Saying Britney Spears Got a "Mom Cut"
When Britney Spears recently debuted her new chin-length bob, some beauty and fashion sites dubbed it a "mom bob." And they didn't mean it as a compliment.
Fact-Checking The Knick: Were Doctors Really Deranged and Drugged Out?
The new Cinemax series "The Knick" paints a shocking picture of medicine in the early 1900s at the fictional Knickerbocker Hospital. It's so wild-west that you can't help but wonder: Is this for real?
5 Things You Don't Know About Allergies
The so-called pollen vortex is currently making people miserable, and it's due to trees lying dormant for longer than usual then spewing their pollen at the same time as grass pollen and mold is gearing up. Find out how to get relief.
Study Says Breast-Feeding is Overhyped, and This Mom is Relieved
Here's welcome news for any mom who, like me, couldn't breast-feed and felt like she was dooming her baby to a fat, hyperactive, less intelligent future: The long-term benefits of breast-feeding have been exaggerated, according to a new Ohio State University study published in the journal Social Science & Medicine.
Want to Feel Good This Weekend? Sign Up for the March for Babies Fundraiser
Article
Spotted! A Celebrity Saving A Life
Article
The Cosmetic Surgery Boom Changes the Face of Doctors' Offices
Article
Are You A Cyberchondriac Too?
Article
Name an incredibly rare, swiftly fatal disease, and I've had it—at least in my head.
