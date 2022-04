Lisa Lombardi

Thirty-six years ago this week, my mom gave birth two months early to a two-and-a-half pound baby with undeveloped lungs. That teeny-tiny, very sick preemie is now a horse vet in Virginia, and her survival is in no small part due to the herculean efforts of the 75-year-old March of Dimes. This weekend is the group's big fundraiser, March for Babies . If you've been meaning to get more steps into your day, sign up to walk.