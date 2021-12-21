Lisa DeSantis
How to Handle Dry Skin in Winter and Other Seasonal Skin Issues
Article
When the season changes, so should your skin-care routine. We’ve got tips to help you combat common complexion problems that come with the cold weather.
Can Cannabinoids Help Your Skincare Regimen? Here's What Know, Plus 4 Products to Try
Article
Skin-soothing benefits make these natural wonders worth incorporating into your routine. 
Exactly What to Do If You Wake Up With a Puffy Face
Article
Here's how to nix puffiness, stat.
Here’s How Centella Asiatica Can Improve Your Skin
Video
Although this herb is trending in skin care, it’s actually been used for centuries and has a long list of healing benefits.
What Are Ceramides, and How Do They Work?
Video
These waxy lipids don't always get the attention they deserve, given that they have the power to totally transform your skin (think smoother looking and more supple feeling). Here's how they do it.
This Is Kate Hudson's Trick for Battling Stress and Living in the Moment
Video
Kate Hudson on her go-to mantras and the launch of her supplement line.
The 18 Best Hair Care Products of 2020, According to Health Editors
Article
From shampoo and masks to stylers and hot tools, these are the holy grails your tresses deserve.
The 7 Best Dental Health Products of 2020, According to Health Editors
Article
Put your best smile forward.
This New Athleisure Line by Actress Maggie Q Is Made From Recycled Plastic, but You Would Never Know It
Article
Here's how she's giving back and looking good while doing it.
The 3 Most Common Types of Acne, and How to Treat Each
Video
Pimples aren't just a hallmark of puberty—adult acne is on the rise, thanks to stress, diet, and fluctuating hormones. Here, a comprehensive guide for clearer skin.
Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott Gets Real About Miscarrying, Motherhood, and Breastfeeding
Video
The new mom of twins and a toddler hasn't had it easy, but happily embraces every moment of motherhood.
I Tried the Intense New SoulCycle Class That Has Everyone Freaking Out
Video
The bike might not be going anywhere, but this new class takes you places.
This Eyeliner Looks Like a Pizza Cutter and Gives Me the Perfect Cat Eye
Video
This genius tool will make even the most makeup-challenged an everyday eyeliner wearer.
This New Lightweight Foundation Finally Made Me Give Up My Beloved Tinted Moisturizer
Video
A foundation that covers up imperfections, isn't too shiny or too matte, and feels like a second skin sounded too good to be true, until now.
The New Year's Resolutions I'm Making for Healthier Hair and Glowing Skin
Video
Get healthier, younger-looking skin and hair by following her lead.
7 Concealers Makeup Artists Swear By
Video
These concealers make dark circles, blemishes, and other imperfections vanish.
Kylie Jenner Looks Totally Different After Having Her Lip Filler Removed
Video
And she's happy to admit it.
The Blue Light Treatment That Sophia Bush Swears By for Rosacea and Redness
Video
"A little love note to my fellow babes who get called 'Rudolph' or 'Cherry.'"
Is Acupressure the Secret to a Glowing Complexion?
Video
It's free and you can do it anywhere!
Mary J Blige Faces Her Insecurities and Goes Makeup-Free for Her Role in Oscar Nominated Film, Mudbound
Video
"I didn't want to strip down because I was afraid."
Here's Why You're Seeing Smeared Lipstick Selfies All Over Your Instagram Feed
Article
It's about much more than smudged lipstick.
Iskra Lawrence Posts Before-and-After Photo to Show How Her Body Has Transformed Over 10 Years
Video
"I'm just happy to be alive and grateful for this body I call my home."
This Bride Used Her Engagement Photos as a Way to Share Her Struggle With Alopecia
Video
She credits her husband-to-be with helping her feel more confident.
Should You Try Lasers for Your Acne? Here's What an Expert Thinks
Video
Can this laser treatment really zap zits? We asked the pros to weigh in.
5 Styling Tricks All Curly-Haired Girls Must Know
Article
The best products and techniques to make your spirals as bold and beautiful as they should be.
