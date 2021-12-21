Lisa DeSantis

When the season changes, so should your skin-care routine. We’ve got tips to help you combat common complexion problems that come with the cold weather.
Skin-soothing benefits make these natural wonders worth incorporating into your routine.
Here's how to nix puffiness, stat.
Although this herb is trending in skin care, it’s actually been used for centuries and has a long list of healing benefits.
These waxy lipids don't always get the attention they deserve, given that they have the power to totally transform your skin (think smoother looking and more supple feeling). Here's how they do it.
US actress Kate Hudson attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 92nd Oscars at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on February 9, 2020. (Photo by Jean-Baptiste Lacroix / AFP) (Photo by JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images)
Kate Hudson on her go-to mantras and the launch of her supplement line.
From shampoo and masks to stylers and hot tools, these are the holy grails your tresses deserve.
oral-care-beauty-awards-health-mag-oct-2020 , Young natural skin portrait of an African American woman over white background.
Put your best smile forward.
This New Athleisure Line by Actress Maggie Q Is Made From Recycled Plastic, but You Would Never Know It
Here's how she's giving back and looking good while doing it.