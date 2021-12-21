Lindsey Murray
What It Really Feels Like to Get an IUD
Article
Six women share their personal experiences, and whether the discomfort was worth it.
Advertisement
You Need to Watch This Hypnotic Ad Featuring the US Gymnastics Team
Article
It offers a peek at the grueling everyday rituals of their spectacular and gravity-defying sport.
How Amy Schumer Is Like a Greek Goddess
Article
This Instagram post captures her striking resemblance to Aphrodite.
How to Decide If You Should Get Health Insurance for Your Pet
Article
What you must know to nail down the right plan.
Liking Black Coffee Doesn't Mean You're a Psychopath
Article
A new study, published in the the journal Appetite, found an association between a preference for bitter-tasting things and "malevolent" personality traits like psychopathy. Here's what this really means.
What's Your Pet Trying to Tell You? Here's How to Read Your Dog's Body Language
Article
How well do you really understand your pooch? Here's how to determine if they're feeling stressed, nervous, and more.
Could Your Pet Have Allergies? Here's How to Tell
Article
Is your pet itchy? It could be allergies. Read on to learn how to put your furry friend's symptoms to rest.
Advertisement
How to Keep Your Dog Safe in Cold Weather
Article
This is how to protect pets from the elements so they stay healthy in body—and mind, too.
When You Do (and Don't) Need to Take Your Pet to the Vet
Article
Not every bump or scratch means a trip to the vet. Here's how to solve your pet's minor oh-nos at home—plus, how to tell when it's a true emergency.
Could Your Pet Have Allergies? Here's How to Tell
Article
Is your pet itchy? It could be allergies. Read on to learn how to put your furry friend's symptoms to rest.
How to Keep Your Dog Safe in Cold Weather
Article
This is how to protect pets from the elements so they stay healthy in body—and mind, too.
When You Do (and Don't) Need to Take Your Pet to the Vet
Article
Not every bump or scratch means a trip to the vet. Here's how to solve your pet's minor oh-nos at home—plus, how to tell when it's a true emergency.
How to Train for a 5K Race in Just 4 Weeks
Article
Are you training for a 5K race? Clock those 3.1 miles in no time with this 28-day plan that involves a combination of running, walking, and strength-training.
4 Mistakes You're Making When Feeding Your Pet
Article
Here's how to clean up your cat or dog's diet to prevent weight gain and keep them healthy.
Advertisement
How Your Pet's Health Offers Clues About Your Own
Article
Your furry friend's health may mimic your own. Here's how to find clues to your own well-being at your pet's next vet visit.
Khloé Kardashian on Her Skin Cancer Scare: 'I Had 8 Inches of Skin Removed'
Article
The reality star says she's now "extra aware" of her moles.
This Red Spectrum Light May Help You Sleep Better
Article
Here's why you may want to go red before bed.
Your Annual Pelvic Exam May Not Be Necessary
Article
A government task force says more studies are needed.
How to Remove Literally Every Type of Makeup
Article
Here's how to remove every type of makeup with minimal effort.
How to Get Rid of That Stubborn Pimple—for Good
Video
Here's how to deal with acne that's caused by a cyst under the surface of your skin.
Fact or Fiction: Can Your Shampoo Really Lose Its Cleansing Power?
Article
Celebrity hairstylist Kerrie Urban weighs in.
Advertisement
5 Weight Loss Tips from Celeb Trainer Jen Widerstrom
Article
The "Biggest Loser" star shares the missing links that lead to lasting results.
What to Eat Before and After Every Kind of Workout
Article
What should I sip during spin class? Do I need protein before a long run? Confusion, cleared.
This Trailer Perfectly Sums Up Why People Want to Run the Boston Marathon
Article
Prepare to be inspired.
4 Ways to Beat Stress With Your Pet
Article
Feeling totally tense? Here's how your dog or cat can help you unwind.
This Is Why Half The World Will Be Nearsighted by 2050
Article
Experts expect our eyesight to worsen for two principal reasons.
This Is Chrissy Teigen's Go-To Healthy Meal
Article
"No bacon. No cheese. No starch. I am almost embarrassed to say I love it," Teigen wrote about the recipe in her new cookbook.
How To Get Our Favorite Healthy Wine Delivered Right to Your Door
Article
Our editors love these three reds, and we think you will too.
Load More
© Copyright Health.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com